Ariana Grande and Mac Miller announce break up

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have called it quits.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and the rapper have broken up after nearly two years of dating, ET has learned.

The twosome quietly parted ways after their work schedules became too busy. Grande and Miller love each other dearly and will continue to remain friends. TMZ was first to report the news.

The couple was last spotted together at Coachella where Grande made a special appearance during Kygo's set.

Miller and Grande made their relationship public in September 2016 and have been virtually inseparable ever since. They previously worked together on "The Way," "My Favorite Part" and have performed together.

These two aren't the only couple to recently pull the plug on their relationship. Several celebrities have split up in recent months, including Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

Tatum and Dewan Tatum recently issued a joint statement on Instagram announcing their separation after nearly nine years of marriage, saying, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.”

