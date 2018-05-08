Kathy Griffin claims she's on a 'kill list,' says industry still shuns her for Trump mask picture

Comedian Kathy Griffin sounded off on Twitter claiming she was put on a “kill list,” she has received death threats, and that Ryan Seacrest was “mad” at her for hiring the stylist who accused the “American Idol” host of sexual misconduct.

Griffin, 57, drew public backlash after she posed with a bloodied mask of President Trump's face in May 2017. After the gory photo went viral, Griffin said sorry but later took back her apology. Following the photos, CNN cut Griffin from hosting its New Year’s Eve show alongside co-anchor Anderson Cooper.

The comedian, who announced she was ready to bounce back after a tumultuous year, took to Twitter on Monday to highlight what she has endured recently, including death threats and badmouthing from people in the television industry.

Griffin started off by saying she was “excited and grateful to be able to go back on tour” but that “things have not gotten better” for her. She said she was placed on “a brand new ‘kill list’” while receiving “constant death threats and threats of violence toward me in specific ways.”

Griffin then blamed “Trump, and his game criminals and the right-leaning alt-right media” for not “letting up” on her before claiming Seacrest was upset with her for hiring a stylist who accused him of sexual misconduct. She also accused “someone in the booking department” of the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” of having a “’bad taste’ about me in their mouth.”

“I’m told it’s because my former publicist Cindi Berger [a real Lisa Bloom type] said something to them that I am not privy to,” she said before tweeting again that she does not know this booker.

She also claimed a person working for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” on which she has appeared on “many times for free,” has “a problem with me” and that they’re “spreading the word around.”

I) RuPaul‘s Drag Race! A show I have done many times for free on LOGO, now I am told that they are on VH1, much larger viewership, as you know, someone over there has a “problem with me.” And they’re spreading the word around. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 7, 2018

She ended her rant saying she had the “most definitive defense of Michelle Wolf,” the comedian who performed at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. last month. Wolf came under fire for her jokes being offensive to Trump and some members of his administration.

M) I wrote probably the most definitive defense of Michelle Wolf out there. It was a thread picked up by the Hill as well as HuffPost. Something no one (and I mean no one) of my stature did for me. Sorry, not sorry for the “of my stature”, certainly not in a timely fashion... — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 7, 2018

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.