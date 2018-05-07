Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

In Court

Tom Sizemore sued by actor who claims he groped her when she was 11 years old

Associated Press
Tom Sizemore has been accused of groping an 11 year old.

Tom Sizemore has been accused of groping an 11 year old.  (AP)

A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the 2003 incident during production of the "Born Killers" movie left her with post-traumatic stress and drug and alcohol addiction.

The lawsuit seeks at least $3 million in damages.

Sizemore denied the "highly disturbing" allegation when it surfaced last year, saying he would never inappropriately touch a child.

Kiersten Pyke speaks during a press conference at her attorneys office Monday, May 7, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Pyke, a Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11, is suing the actor. The lawsuit filed Monday says the 2003 incident during production of the "Born Killers" movie left her with post-traumatic stress and drug and alcohol addiction. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sizemore spokeswoman Michelle Salem did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Salt Lake City police investigated in 2003, but prosecutors didn't file charges, citing witness and evidence problems.

Sizemore's career has included prominent roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," but he's been dogged by drug abuse and domestic violence arrests.