Blake Lively deletes all of her Instagram posts after sharing mysterious Twitter photo

The 30-year-old actress did the modern-day version of disappearing on Monday night, when she deleted all of her posts from Instagram, even leaving her avatar blank.

Her more than 20 million followers were quick to notice that her Instagram absence came after Lively had been sharing photos of herself playing a game of Hangman. After several attempts, she spelled out “What happened to Emily?” before going silent on the photo and video sharing a

Blake Lively Says Another 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie 'Could Really Happen' (Exclusive)

Emily Nelson is the name of Lively’s character in her new thriller, "A Simple Favor," which co-stars Anna Kendrick. In addition to removing all her posts, she also unfollowed people -- including her husband, Ryan Reynolds -- and is now only following people named Emily Nelson.

Not many details have been given about the new film, which hits theaters September 14, and Lively’s latest stunt is certain to only add intrigue.

The synopsis for the film says it centers around “Stephanie (Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s sudden disappearance from their small town.”

Blake Lively Gives Off 'Gossip Girl' Vibes in Chic Bow Tie and Blazer

Lively opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner at CinemaCon last week about the film, but was careful not to give too much away.

“It’s a movie that’s completely fun and you don’t know what’s going to happen until the last possible moment,” she said. “It’s a fun movie to watch because it’s thrilling and engaging, but the characters are so over-the-top and fun that it’s sort of comedic too.”

Responding to director Paul Feig saying she is playing the film’s villain, Lively noted, “None of the women are straight villains and none of the women are straight heroes, just like in real life.”

Blake Lively Says She Was Teased as a Child for Being Tall With "Yellow" Hair