Jessica Chastain defends #TimesUp movement following Asia Argento's criticism

Jessica Chastain is sticking up for #TimesUp after Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento said the movement excluded actresses who were not well known.

Argento, 42, an Italian actress and director, was one of the first women to accuse disgraced producer Weinstein of sexual assault. The actress has been outspoken against sexual misconduct in Hollywood following Weinstein’s downfall last year. On Monday, Argento tweeted an article about “Westworld” star Thandie Newton saying she was excluded from the #TimesUp movement because she was not “hot enough.”

“I wasn’t hot enough. I wasn’t mainstream enough and I wasn’t going to be at the Oscars this year, even though I am having a renaissance in my career,” Newton said.

Argento tweeted the article saying, “More proof, if any was needed that #TimesUp is an exclusive club [and extended feel-good PR opportunity] for Hollywood elites that shuns survivors.

“I stand with you,” Argento said in a following tweet.

Chastain commented on Argento’s tweet saying she invited the actress to her house at the initiative’s first meeting and “felt so bad” that others felt excluded from the movement.

“I invited you to the first meeting at my house Nov 27th but unfortunately you were out of town. It wasn’t called #TimesUp cuz we didn’t have a name. It was just group of actresses coming together to see how we could support the brave women coming forward & create lasting change,” Chastain tweeted.

“I have felt so bad that some feel excluded. I was never asked to join anything, I just came forward to see how I could be of service. No one is unwelcome. The more women that come together, standing shoulder to shoulder, the stronger we are,” she continued.

In a follow-up tweet, Chastain commended Argento for coming forward and speaking out against Weinstein.

“I will always support you and what you did,” she said.

Argento did not immediately reply to Chastain’s tweets. The movement has raised more than $20 million, Vulture reported.