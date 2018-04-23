Matt LeBlanc recalls 'gross' moment from famous 'Friends' episode

"Friends" star Matt LeBlanc relived his glory days on the popular '90s television sitcom's set as he recalled a gross moment while filming the show's famous Thanksgiving episode: "The One Where Ross Got High."

During the season six episode, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) hilariously mixes up an English trifle with a shepherd's pie.

"First there's a layer of ladyfingers, then a layer of jam, then custard, which I made from scratch, then raspberries, more ladyfingers, then beef sauteed with peas and onions..." Rachel tells a disgusted Ross (Davd Schwimmer) and Joey (LeBlanc), admitting the beef seems like an odd addition. The friends pretend to enjoy the "pie" to avoid crushing Rachel's spirit.

In reality, LeBlanc revealed the trifle was just made up of bananas and whipped cream, so he had no problem digging in — until he later found something disgusting happened to the dish.

"I'm eating it and we finished the take. No one says anything to me." - Matt LeBlanc

LeBlanc shared the "funny story" from set that day Friday as he appeared as a guest on "The Graham Norton Show."

During the episode, Joey actually appeared to be enjoying the trifle, even stealing some from Ross' plate.

“There was too much on his plate," LeBlanc explained. "So he starts to eat it all and he can't finish it and he starts laughing, so we cut. As we’re cutting, he kind of spits it back on his plate. I’m sitting right next to him, and I’m looking the other way. I didn’t see him spit it back on his plate."

LeBlanc then unknowingly scooped some of the regurgitated trifle onto his own plate and called for the cameras to start rolling.

"I go, 'Here, let's go again.' And we go again. And I'm eating it and we finished the take. No one says anything to me," LeBlanc continues.

It wasn't until the wrap party that LeBlanc found out the truth.

"We're watching the blooper reel and I go, 'Oh, I love this. This is funny,'" LeBlanc recalls, as his grin turns to horror. "I go, 'Nobody ever told me that?!'"

The audience then roared with laughter and applause.

"The Graham Norton Show" posted the nearly 2-minute clip on YouTube, garnering more than 500,000 views as of noon Monday.

"Gross," the show captioned the video. Gross, indeed.