Michael J. Fox is recovering and 'feeling great' following spinal surgery

"Back to the Future" star Michael J. Fox is said to be doing well after undergoing spinal surgery.

"Michael J. Fox recently underwent spinal surgery unrelated to his Parkinson’s. He is recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course this summer," Leslie Sloane, Fox's spokesperson, told Fox News.

Although the details of what is known to be a complex surgery are still unknown, the procedure is possibly the reason why the actor decided to cancel two upcoming appearances during the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in Canada, which runs April 26 to 29.

But the news of Fox's spinal procedure is not the first time the iconic actor has had to publically address his medical issues.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 but didn't share the news with the public until 1998.

In March 2017, Fox opened in up about his long-time battle with the disease in a candid interview for AARP The Magazine.

The star admitted to the outlet that the way he copes with the disease is just to make light of it, revealing that he laughs at himself when trying to simple things such as deliver a cup of coffee.

“The truth is that on most days, there comes a point where I literally can’t stop laughing at my own symptoms,” he said.

The actor also recalled the moment when legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, who also suffered from Parkinson’s disease for nearly three decades, reached out to him with a phone call.

“In this raspy, paper-thin voice, he said, ‘Aahhhhh … Michael, now that you’re in it, we’ll win this fight,'” Fox remembered. “What could I say? Sitting there alone listening to Muhammad Ali, this giant — I was welling up, almost openly weeping.”

And despite some of the disease challenges, Fox didn't let Parkinson's hold him back from a continuing pursue his passion. The actor has appeared in popular shows such as "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in 2011 and "The Good Wife" from 2010 until 2016.

