Olympian Jordyn Wieber sues Michigan State, USA Gymnastics over Larry Nassar abuse

Olympian Jordyn Wieber, from the U.S. Gymnastics, team has filed a lawsuit claiming Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics "turned a blind eye" to the conduct of Larry Nassar and failed to protect her from the disgraced doctor.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the suit alleges that Michigan State University and former USA Gymnastic officials, President Steve Penny and former Chairman Paul Parilla, enabled Nassar and "failed to disclose and hid" his criminal conduct from the public eye and law enforcement.

After pleading guilty to seven counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct back in November 2017, Nassar was convicted and sentenced to 40 to 175 years for the sexual abuse for more than 150 women who testified against the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in court in January.

"The organizations that were responsible for caring for the plaintiff, and the individuals within those organizations who the plaintiff trusted to keep her safe, knew or should have known that he was molesting athletes but turned a blind eye to these warnings in order to maintain the status quo and in utter dereliction of their legal, moral, and ethical duties to protect the plaintiff," Wieber's lawsuit states.

Her suit says the university and USA Gymnastics allowed Nassar "to remain in a position of influence." It also alleges the national gymnastics organization got rid of medical records "in order to further conceal the sexual abuse of Nassar.”



Wieber released a strongly-worded statement after she filed the lawsuit.

"My teammates and I were subjected Larry Nassar every single month at the national team training center in Texas. He was the only male allowed to be present in the athlete dorm rooms to do whatever he wanted. He was allowed to treat us in hotel rooms alone and without any supervision. Nobody was protecting us from being taken advantage of. Nobody was even concerned whether or not we were being sexually abused. I was not protected. My teammates were not protected."

She added: "My parents trusted USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar to take care of me and we were betrayed by both. And now, the lack of accountability from USAG and Michigan State, have caused me and many other girls to remain shameful, confused, and disappointed."