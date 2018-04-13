Will Ferrell hospitalized after car crash in California

Will Ferrell was hospitalized after he was involved in a two-car crash in California Thursday night, footage from the scene of the crash showed.

Ferrell, 50, was traveling down I-5 freeway in Orange County late Thursday in a chauffeur-driven SUV when it was side-swiped by another vehicle, TMZ reported. Ferrell was one of the three passengers in the car.

The Orange County Fire Authority, which responded to the scene, told Fox News that the accident took place involving two vehicles, a sedan and a limo SUV, and all three passengers involved were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Fire Authority declined to confirm the identity of the passengers.

Video from the scene obtained by Fox News showed a black SUV on its side on the road. The video also captured the star on the phone while being lifted into an ambulance.

Fox 11 reported the crash occurred at 10:55 p.m. Ferrell was leaving a “Funny or Die” event near San Diego where he played his “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy.