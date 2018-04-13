Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon among 'Dancing With the Stars' cast

This season of "Dancing With the Stars" is all about athletes.

Olympic figure skaters Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon are among the cast of athletes who will compete to win the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Rippon, a fan-favorite at this year's Winter Olympics, was an obvious choice for the competition series while Harding's casting may be more controversial.

Years after the infamous pipe attack against Harding's rival skater Nancy Kerrigan, Harding has found herself back in the spotlight after Margot Robbie starred as the controversial figure skater in the Oscar-nominated film "I, Tonya."

The 47-year-old has been enjoying numerous red carpet appearances among the A-listers who starred in her biopic, which portrays Harding as a victim of abuse at the hands of her ex-husband and mother.

For years, Harding was ostracized as many members of the public were convinced she was involved in the attack on Harding. She was banned from figure skating for life by the U.S. Figure Skating Association following the 1994 Winter Olympics.

It seems now, she's ready to dance.

Here is the full "DWTS" cast and their pros:

Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber

Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten

Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold

Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko

Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson

Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe

Johnny Damon with Emma Slater

Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

Season 26 of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres April 30 on ABC.