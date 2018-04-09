Meghan Markle's ex-husband and Bethenny Frankel once went out, reality TV star claims

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel dished about her relationship with Trevor Engelson, Meghan Markle's former spouse, while on a radio show this week.

Frankel revealed she first met Engelson as a "romantic interest" in Chicago during an interview on the “Kyle and Jackie O” show Monday -- nearly a month ahead of Markle's May 19 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

“We, you know, we were supposed to go out, and we ended up seeing each other one time, and he’d been texting me,” Frankel explained early Monday. “He’s a producer in L.A. So, he told me that he was married before -- he’s divorced.”

Engelson and Markle got a divorce in 2013 after they were reportedly hitched in Jamaica two years earlier.

“He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show ‘Suits,’” she went on. “So six months later, I’m like ‘Holy s---. Your ex is going to be a princess? Is that crazy?”

Frankel also talked about a possible project with Engelson while on the show.

“He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do together,” she said.

As for the romance?

“He lives in L.A., I live in New York,” she said, insisting they have a purely platonic relationship at this point.

She also made another admission.

“He looks a little bit like my ex, which scares me,” Frankel said, adding that they “bypassed the romantics” and went straight to business.

“But I don’t know, there’s something there,” she added. “There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex. I don't know, I like it, there's a little sizzle there.”