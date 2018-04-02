Jessie James Decker shares first photo of baby No. 3

The Decker family is officially a group of five. Jessie James Decker announced that she gave birth to her third child with husband Eric Decker in a social media post on Monday.

The star announced the news by way of an Instagram picture of her and newborn baby Forrest Bradley Decker, who was born on March 31st and weighed in at 9lbs.

“We are so in love,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of the new baby laying on her chest in the hospital.

The “Eric & Jessie” stars wed in 2013, are already parents to a daughter, 4-year-old Vivianne Rose and son, 2-year-old Eric Thomas Jr. The announcement of their third child being born is the latest in a long stream of social media posts in which the 29-year-old mother shared her pregnancy journey.

The country singer and NFL star revealed they were expecting their third child in October on social media with an Instagram post revealing its gender.

Following that, the star posted her final baby bump photo on March 30, the day before her son was to be born. It shows her sitting at the foot of a bed cradling her bump.

“The last one,” she wrote. “Wish me luck.”

Prior to that, the star’s social media was a parade of updates on her pregnancy, ultimately leading to the big news on Monday.