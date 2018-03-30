'Roseanne' revival scores renewal at ABC, report says

Fans of the recently-revived family sitcom “Roseanne” are in luck – ABC has reportedly renewed it for another season.

The reboot’s second season will be comprised of 13 new episodes, up from nine in the first installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It wasn't immediately clear when the second season of the reboot - the show's 11th overall - would air.

Original actors Roseanne Barr and John Goodman, among others, are expected to return, the outlet said.

The show’s Twitter shared the announcement Friday.

“You asked for it! #Roseanne is getting another season!” the tweet said.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said the network was “thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes.”

"The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year."

After being off the air for more than two decades, the March 27 back-to-back episodes debuted with booming success, coming in with a 5.1 rating in the key demographic of adults age 18-49 with 18.1 million viewers, The Reporter said. Since then, time-shifting reportedly caused the numbers to jump to 21.9 million viewers and a 6.1 rating.

Politics came into play during the episode, spurring debate among certain family members. Roseanne and Aunt Jackie hadn’t spoken to each other since the 2016 election. While neither President Trump nor Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton were mentioned by name, it was revealed that Jackie was a Clinton supporter while Roseanne wanted to see what Trump had to offer.

The show’s namesake took to Twitter to confirm the news, thanking the network and fans. Barr was also thrilled at the possibility of doing a Halloween-inspired episode.

