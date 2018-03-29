Olivia Culpo confirms breakup from Patriots' Danny Amendola

Former beauty queen and model Olivia Culpo has confirmed her breakup with New England Patriots's wide receiver, Danny Amendola.

On Wednesday, Culpo sat down with Access Hollywood Live and broke her silence on the breakup rumors.

"We are broken up and it's just so fresh for me. I don't feel comfortable talking about it," she told Access.

Rumors started to swirl that the couple's relationship had ended after the football star unfollowed the former Miss Universe on Instagram.

"Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it's something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment," Culpo said when asked if she had been in touch with her ex since the split. "But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak."

Culpo and Amendola first confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2016. The pair were together for a little over two years.

In February, the two were snapped being publicly affectionate with one another at the 2018 Super Bowl when Culpo congratulated her man by jumping into his arms on the football field after the Patriots won the Bowl game.

Recently, the former couple embarked on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas where the model shared a photo of her and her former-flame on a boat with the caption, "the drug....love."

the drug ......... love A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 10, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

This was Culpo's last post of the two together prior to the announcement of their split.

In response to rumors for the cause of the breakup, a source told E! News that the relationship reportedly ended because Amendola "couldn't handle Olivia's demanding lifestyle and wasn't pleased with certain choices she was making," adding, "The constant travel was also causing a rift."