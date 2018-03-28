Lena Dunham denies claims she bit Beyonce's face at a party

Lena Dunham wants fans to know they can cross her name off a long list of possible Beyonce-biting suspects, after actress Tiffany Haddish revealed in an interview with GQ that an unidentified actress took a nibble on the singer's face at a function.

"As the patron saint of 'She would do that...' I didn’t," Dunham declared on Twitter Tuesday night, as rumors of the "Girls" creator's involvement in the scandal swirled.

Dozens of people replied to Dunham's post, some sharing their disappointment that the mystery that has had the Beyhive buzzing for two days wasn't solved.

"The plot thickens!" one Twitter user exclaimed.

"Welp...that’s another one off the list," another replied.

Haddish described the alleged incident, which she says happened at an event in December.

"There was this actress there ... that's just, like, doing the mostest," Haddish told the magazine. “She bit Beyonce in the face.”

The exchange reportedly left Beyonce fuming.

"Beyonce stormed away … went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b***… and snatched him,” Haddish recalls. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyonce’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b*** just bit Beyonce?'" Haddish recalled overhearing the couple's conversation.

Haddish later asked the Grammy Award-winning singer what happened.

“So I said to Beyonce, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b*** is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b*** is on drugs. She's not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

The hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce has been trending on Twitter since the story dropped on Monday. Paddy Power, Ireland's largest telephone betting service, even drafted a list of celebrity suspects — with Dunham "coming out on top with odds of 2/1," according to Page Six.

Actress Sanaa Lathan was second on the list. According to TMZ, several sources pointed to Lathan as the responsible party, though at least one person claims it was simply a "playful and noninvasive" nip. However, Lathan has already denied this claim.

"Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite," Lathan tweeted on Monday.

Chrissy Teigen also joked about confirming with her husband, John Legend, that she wasn't the one who did it.

"You know how much sh*t I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with john it wasn’t *me,*" the model tweeted.

The most recent A-lister to join the long list of celebrities in the #WhoBitBeyonce rumor mill is film producer and director, Tyler Perry.

“Oh, I know who did,” the "Acrimony" director told Us Weekly on Tuesday in New York City. But like Haddish before him, Perry would not reveal the identity of the mysterious celeb. “I’m not going to tell! But I do know who did it.”

It looks like the search is still on for Beyonce's biter — and Queen Bey isn't giving out any hints.

“I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge," Beyonce's representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, told the magazine.