Beyonce was bitten in the face by unidentified actress, Tiffany Haddish claims

Tiffany Haddish’s story about meeting Beyoncé has gotten even more bizarre.

In an interview with GQ, the breakout comedian, 38, claims an unidentified woman “bit” Beyoncé in the face at a function.

Beyonce’s rep commented to the magazine, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

But as Haddish tells it, the snafu left Queen Bey fuming.

“So Beyoncé stormed away… went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch…’ and snatched him,” Haddish recalls. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

Then, Haddish offered to beat down the unidentified actress. Beyoncé encouraged her to “have fun” instead.

Later in the evening, Haddish and Beyoncé crossed paths again at the bar.

“So I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

This version of Haddish and the singer’s first meeting is a bit more extensive than what the actress has previously explained. In February, Haddish revealed on TV One’s “Uncensored” that she witnessed a woman touch Jay-Z’s chest, which sent Beyoncé off.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.

While details of the situation are slowly coming to light, thanks in part to Haddish being unable to keep juicy details to herself, Beyoncé is not a fan of loose lips discussing her business.

She might have issued a warning to Haddish in the song “Top Off” singing “If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a nondisclosure.”