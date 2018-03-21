Expand / Collapse search
Weinstein's company owes money to Malia Obama, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlie Sheen, documents reveal

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
The NY Attorney General has filed new civil suits against Harvey Weinstein, his brother Robert, and their company.

Harvey Weinstein’s company owes money to a slew of businesses and celebrities, including former first daughter Malia Obama, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro, new court documents revealed a day after The Weinstein Company announced it filed for bankruptcy.

A 300-page document detailed a list of creditors the fallen movie mogul’s company owed money, People reported on Tuesday. The money reportedly adds up to more than $500 million in liabilities.

Malia Obama pushes back her hair as she and the Obama family attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - GF20000084520

Malia Obama interned at The Weinstein Company in 2017, before the accusations against Harvey Weinstein emerged.  (Reuters)

The former first daughter was named in the document after she interned for The Weinstein Company in 2017. It’s unclear how much the company owes Obama. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama previously said they were “disgusted” by the allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein.

WEINSTEIN COMPANY FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 WITH BUYOUT OFFER IN HAND

The list of names also included Daniel Radcliffe, Gloria Allred, Alexis Bledel, John Legend, Aziz Ansari, Keira Knightley, Michael Bay, Jerry Seinfeld and Charlie Sheen, according to People.

Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks with Jennifer Lawrence (C) during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)(SAGAWARDS-SHOW) - TB3EA1J07IQ42

Jennifer Lawrence was named as one of the celebrities who Harvey Weinstein's company owes money.  (Reuters)

The Weinstein Company announced Monday it filed for bankruptcy protection months after more than 60 women accused the co-founder of sexual misconduct. The company, created by brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein, said it had entered a sale agreement with Lantern Capital Partners, who offered $310 million in cash for the assets.

Lantern Capital Partners also has agreed to assume about $125 million in project-related debt and to cover obligations related to the assumption of certain contracts and leases.

ROSE MCGOWAN POSTS CRYPTIC MESSAGE FOR HARVEY WEINSTEIN ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Weinstein was ousted from the company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after the sexual misconduct accusations.

Weinstein, through his attorneys, has repeatedly denied any non-consensual sexual contact.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

