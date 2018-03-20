Model reportedly jumped from 6th-floor hotel room to escape US businessman who allegedly tried to rape her

A Russian model is reportedly in custody after she jumped from a sixth floor hotel room in Dubai to escape an alleged rapist.

Ekaterina Stetsyuk, 22, reportedly broke her spine from the fall after she turned down an American businessman's proposition for sex, the Siberian Times reports.

The Siberian Times confirmed to Fox News that Stetsyuk told the outlet she was threatened with a knife by her alleged attacker, which prompted her to jump out of the window to escape.

"To save her life and dignity, she jumped from the sixth floor. She survived by a miracle," the model's friend Irina Grossman told the Siberian Times. "She cannot walk or move by herself, but doctors are giving good forecasts because her spinal chord is intact."

However, the alleged attacker told authorities the young model attacked him and she reportedly remains in custody in a Dubai hospital.

The unnamed man was reportedly detained at the airport in Dubai after he attempted to flee the country. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison, according to the Siberian Times.

Stetsyuk's mother denied claims that her daughter is an escort and claimed to the outlet that her daughter is in Dubai on a modeling contact.

"My daughter is a well known model in Irkutsk. On 15 February she left for Dubai for a month where she had a contract," the model's mother told the Siberian Times. "They want to make her guilty."

The model recorded a video from her hospital bed assuring her mother "do not worry."

"I am doing well, do not worry about me. People from the [Russian] consulate visited," she said in the video obtained and translated by the Siberian Times. "My surgery was postponed. We’ll see how it goes... All is fine mummy, I love you. Kisses. I have got everything."

Gocha Buachidze, of the Russian Consulate in Dubai told the Siberian Times they are "thoroughly studying the situation" and "providing all necessary support to [Stetsyuk]."

"The investigation is in progress. The Consulate cannot give any more details of the accident due to the request of the citizen herself," Buachidize told the outlet.