Jim Carrey slammed for 'disgraceful,' garish portrait of Sarah Sanders

Jim Carrey faced swift backlash Sunday after the actor tweeted a painting that apparently showed White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in a terrifyingly garish light.

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey wrote in his tweet accompaning the portrait Saturday.

Though Carrey didn’t mention Sanders by name, many Twitter users knew right away who it was, The Wrap reported.

But not all on Twitter were amused.

“James Woods, do you have a comment about Jim Carrey and the insulting portrait he has presented of Sarah Sanders?” tonguepiercer wrote.

JIM CARREY PAINTS IMAGE OF BLOODY SCHOOLGIRL ON AMERICAN FLAG IN RESPONSE TO SCHOOL SHOOTING

Michael Gatza tweeted: “What a disgraceful thing to do. Jim Carrey Paints Sarah Huckabee Sanders - It's Not a Pretty Picture.”

Twitter user Delaine Gordon B added: “This is just one more example of how Hollyweird empowers women! #JimCarrey is just doing his portion, right Jim? He's a has been!!”

Last month, Carrey tweeted the image of an original painting depicting a seemingly dead schoolgirl sprawled out on the American flag soaked in blood, following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The “Ace Ventura” star has been taking a break from films to devote more time to painting.

He told a magazine last year that creating political art isn’t a new concept for him.