Heather Locklear told police officers their children 'deserve to die' during arrest, report says

Heather Locklear allegedly told police officers their children “deserve…to die” before threatening to shoot them in a profanity-filled rant during her arrest in late February, a report stated on Saturday.

The “Melrose Place” actress’ rant was detailed in a police report obtained by People on Saturday. Locklear, who was arrested on Feb. 25, resisted as two police officers handcuffed her in her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. She kicked one of the officers before the alleged rant.

“‘You f—— deserve your kids to die! You f—— deserve it!’” Locklear said, according to the police report. “‘And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!’”

“‘I hope no one f——- burns your entire department down, your f—— police department,’” Locklear allegedly said to the deputies. “Get the f— off my property. Don’t ever come on it. All of you are not allowed…I will shoot you if you come on my property and take that as a threat and f—— put another count against me.’”

HEATHER LOCKLEAR'S HOME SEARCHED AFTER THREATENING TO 'SHOOT' POLICE

Her threat to shoot police officers prompted authorities to search her home. Police obtained a search warrant, but did not find a gun that was registered in Locklear’s name at her residence.

Police were responding to a 911 call at Locklear’s house when she told officers that her boyfriend Chris Heisser tried to choke her.

“Locklear told Deputy Alldredge that [Heisser] had strangled her and that she was afraid he would kill her,” the report stated, according to People. “Locklear stated she did not lose consciousness, but was strangled for a long time and thought she might pass out.”

HEATHER LOCKLEAR'S DAUGHTER AVA SAMBORA REPORTEDLY 'BEGGED' MOM TO GO TO REHAB

Heisser allegedly told police that he “didn’t touch her.” He told police that the 56-year-old actress had attacked him while he was in bed.

“He did not know how many times Locklear struck him. Locklear bit his face and described Locklear as being ‘all over’ him for the last 20-30 minutes acting ‘crazy,’ ‘angry,’ and ‘wild,’” the report stated.

Locklear was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault on three police officers. She is expected to appear in court on March 13. The actress is seeking treatment at a rehabilitation center, according to E! News.

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past and most recently had entered rehab last year.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.