Heather Locklear's home searched after threatening to 'shoot' police

Police searched Heather Locklear's home after she threatened to "shoot" police if they returned to her home during her arrest last week on charges of domestic violence and assault on three police officers.

Police obtained a search warrant to the former "Melrose Place" star's home to address "specific threats" she made to Ventura County Sheriff's deputies at the time of her Feb. 25 arrest.

Locklear told deputies she would "shoot them if they ever came to her house again." However, police did not find the gun registered in Locklear's name at her residence. She is due in court on March 13.

The actress is seeking treatment at a rehabilitation center, according to E! News.

A rep for Locklear did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past and most recently had entered rehab last year.

She was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence but the charges were later dismissed. She was sentenced to three years of informal probation and ordered to pay a $700 fine and take a driver safety class.

In the same year, authorities were called to Locklear's home following a 911 call from her doctor, who feared she overdosed on prescription medication but the warning turned out to be a false alarm.

According to TMZ, police went to the home of Locklear's then-boyfriend Jack Wagner in 2011 after a fight turned physical between the couple. A law enforcement source told TMZ at the time that Locklear "lost it on him and he retaliated."

Locklear's troubles continued in 2012 when her sister called 911 after fearing Locklear "was going to harm herself."

TMZ reported at the time that the actress had ingested a "dangerous mix" of a prescription drug, said to be Xanax, and alcohol.