Beyonce and Jay-Z host top secret Oscar party, pulls one over on A-list guests

Jay-Z and Beyonce's first — and sources say annual — Oscar party was so top secret even some of the couple’s closest friends were kept in the dark.

“Close friends with Jay . . . didn’t even know if they were invited,” said an insider of the party kept under wraps in the Chateau Marmont’s garage where only about 200 were admitted. “They wanted to mind-f - - k everyone and keep everything mysterious and exclusive.”

Another source told us, “It took some masterful maneuvers to pull this off, and they enjoyed it so much they want to make it annual, keeping it as much on the ‘DL’ as possible.”

The garage was turned into a casino-themed space. To keep the public guessing, “They went stealth. VVVIPs all went up a hill past the hotel and went into the kitchen to make their way down to the back entrance of the garage. No fotogs, no carpet.”

In preparation for the party, we hear, staffers were told not to refer to Jay-Z and Beyoncé by name but only as “the host and hostess.”

Page Six revealed Saturday that the party was happening.

A different source said inside “it was all of black Hollywood.” We hear there were “no performances . . . a lot of stars mingling and letting their hair down because they knew they were not under the microscope of prying eyes.”

While photographers were faked out by the secret entrance, one of the few stars snapped at the hotel for the hush-hush party was “Get Out” breakout star Daniel Kaluuya.

Inside, we hear, were also Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, Danai Gurira, Jamie Foxx and Drake.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.