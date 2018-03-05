Lindsey Vonn reveals Oscars wardrobe malfunction prior to walking the red carpet

Lindsey Vonn’s Oscar Sunday didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.

Clad in a custom Christian Siriano gown, the bronze medalist encountered a problem with the sleeve of her dress. With minutes to spare, stylist Jeff Kim reportedly trimmed the sleeves of the sheath before Vonn, 33, headed to the Dolby Theater with sister Karin Kildow for the 90th Academy Awards.

“I’m out of my comfort zone. Definitely here, I just — it’s a lot,” Vonn told People of the big night. “The Oscars is such a big deal, I’m just trying to soak it all in and not mess it all up.”

Though the skier has conquered plenty of slopes in her decorated career, making it down the red carpet in one piece is a new challenge entirely.

“I made it down the red carpet so far without tripping and my outfit’s in one place so I’m happy,” Vonn shared.

While Vonn switched ensembles for the glitzy Vanity Fair Oscars party, it’s unlikely she’ll ever forget her Hollywood moment.

“Bucket list: go to the #Oscars with someone amazing #sisterdate,” Vonn posted Sunday on Instagram. “Thank you for inviting us @rolex.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.