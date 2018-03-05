Jimmy Kimmel, stars surprise a movie theater full of people during Oscars

Moviegoers waiting to see “A Wrinkle in Time” got a bigger bang for their buck Sunday night — meeting Jimmy Kimmel and a host of Hollywood stars while snacks shot at them with huge, hot dog guns.

Kimmel took a break during the Oscars telecast and walked across the street to the TCL Chinese Theatre to thank the audience in a movie theater for supporting the industry.

Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong’o, Armie Hammer, Ansel Elgort, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill and Guillermo del Toro joined the Oscars host to say thanks and hand out the treats that included candy and hot dogs.

“You know, a lot of people have been thanked tonight. Producers, directors, Mexico got a thanks. And deservedly so. Many of you would not be here without the people you're thanking,” Kimmel said. “But there's another group that deserves our thanks even more, because without them, none of us would be here, so I want to take a moment to thank the people who actually go to see the movies you make.”

“Tonight, we thank the movie-going public.”

Kimmel was met with screams and applause when he entered the theater with Gadot holding a basket of snacks.

“We’re sorry we interrupted the movie,” Kimmel told the audience.

Gadot said, “This is so much better than the Oscars!”

The host joked about a “strong aroma of marijuana” before telling the audience they were live at the Academy Awards.

“We were talking about our appreciation for people who go to the movies, and that is you guys. And we have a surprise for you as well: I noticed you don’t have any snacks,” Kimmel said.

The other celebrities entered the theater and began tossing snacks, handing out sandwiches and shooting hot dogs to surprised moviegoers.

Kimmel ended the stunt by asking a moviegoer named Mike to introduce the next presenters, Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.

Kimmel pulled a similar stunt at last year’s Academy Awards when he invited a tour bus group into the Dolby Theater to meet celebrities and stars. The star-struck tourists even took several memorable selfies with stars.