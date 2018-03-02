Elton John storms offstage, sounds off on fans

Elton John stormed offstage during his Thursday night show in Las Vegas.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the singer was performing "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" when a few of his fans who he had invited onstage became unruly.

In the video, John walks offstage mid-song when a fan kept trying to high-five him.

"I saw him say f— off to somebody," an audience member told the gossip site.

He eventually returned to the stage and declared, "No more coming on stage on ‘Saturday Night.’ You f—ed it up."

Just last month, fans threw Mardi Gras beads at John while he was singing the same song and a few of the beads whacked him in the face.

Shocked and clearly appalled, John looks around the stage and was aided by the help of security while he checked his teeth to make sure that there wasn't too much damage.

According to TMZ, the singer had invited the first row of audience members onto the stage for the song, and one of them was reportedly the bead-thrower.

But after only a few seconds, John composed himself and the show continued on.

John recently made headlines after announcing that he would officially retire from touring.