Kate Upton says she will not participate in GUESS investigation against Paul Marciano

Kate Upton is refusing to participate in GUESS’ investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against its co-founder Paul Marciano after she accused him in February on social media.

The former GUESS Girl took to Twitter and Instagram Wednesday where she provided a lengthy explanation to her followers about her latest move.

“I just learned that Guess hired Paul Marciano’s PERSONAL lawyer to run their internal ‘investigation,’ she explained. “I’m truly disheartened to learn that Guess is treating this abuse of power and sexual misconduct (to multiple women) in such a manner. I shared my story to help create long-term change at the highest levels of the industry and corporate ladder. I also wanted to empower others to share their stories to stand up for change – whether as a victim or as a witness to this behavior.”

The 25-year-old model went on to insist its “extremely disappointing and upsetting” to learn how the investigation is being conducted by GUESS, as well as how there’s still an alleged fear of retaliation that exists within the fashion label’s corporate office. She also cited the #MeToo movement as an inspiration to not only come forward, but also spark positive change for those who’ve may have faced a similar experience, but are too frighten to publicly come forward.

“To conduct an investigation like this seems like a stunt, and is a clear indication to me that Guess is not taking these claims seriously nor are they committed to making changes at the highest levels,” wrote Upton. “Until Guess makes a commitment to conduct an unbiased investigation, I have declined to participate. I look forward to participating if and when Guess retains a truly independent firm to run the entire investigation.”

Back in February, Upton told gossip site TMZ there are “way more” cases of models being possibly assault on the job, but wouldn’t say if those incidents specifically involved Marciano.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl previously accused Marciano on Twitter of sexual misconduct while she was shooting a campaign in 2010.

Marciano has called the allegations “absolutely false” and “preposterous.”

“I have never been alone with Kate Upton,” he told Time. “I have never touched her inappropriately. Nor would I ever refer to a GUESS model in such a derogatory manner.”