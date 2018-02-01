Kate Upton accuses GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual misconduct

Kate Upton is eager to speak out on what really happened between her and GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano.

"... I can't wait to tell my whole story," the 25-year-old model told TMZ Wednesday upon arriving at LAX in California.

While the former GUESS Girl wouldn't reveal whether she was a victim of sexual harassment or looking to come forward on behalf of other models, she told the gossip site her personal account will come in due time.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:40pm PST

"I think obviously it's a huge problem," she said of sexual harassment in the fashion industry. "I think a lot of people around [those in positions of power] know about it and need to speak out. Not models, the people around them."

Upton also implied there are "way more" cases of models being possibly assaulted on the job but wouldn't say if those incidents specifically involved Marciano.

Upton publicly accused Marciano of sexual misconduct in two separate social media posts.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated cover girl took to Twitter to name Marciano and lament his ability to still have power in the industry in the midst of the growing “#MeToo” movement sparked by allegations against Harvey Weinstein that led to the fall of many men in positions of power.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo.”

Soon after, she posted a screencap of her tweet on Instagram accompanied by another caption.

“He shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo,” she wrote.

Upton did not give further details that would explain why she feels he is guilty of any misconduct. It’s worth noting that, despite her use of the “#MeToo” hashtag, Upton did not specify that she was the victim of any misconduct. Her husband, Justin Verlander, retweeted her message to his followers as well.

According to the GUESS website, Marciano co-founded the company with his brother in 1981 after moving from the south of France. So far, he has not made any statement on the matter.

Representatives for GUESS did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.