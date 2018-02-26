Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence, attacking police officers

Heather Locklear was arrested for domestic violence and attacking three police officers.



Capt. Dean Cook of the Thousand Oaks Police Department told Fox News cops responded to a 911 call at Locklear's California residence on Sunday night.

She was subsequently arrested on one count of domestic violence and three counts of battery on emergency personnel.

Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian told Fox News the alleged victim of the domestic violence count is Locklear's boyfriend.

Locklear posted $20,000 bail and is due in court on March 13.

According to TMZ, when cops attempted to arrest the 56-year-old, she reportedly became violent and attacked officers.

Fox News' calls and emails to reps for Locklear were not immediately returned.

The former "Melrose Place" star has struggled with substance abuse in the past and most recently entered rehab last year.

She was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence but the charges were later dismissed. She was sentenced to three years of informal probation and ordered to pay a $700 fine and take a driver safety class.

In the same year, authorities were called to Locklear's home following a 911 call from her doctor, who feared she overdosed on prescription medication but the warning turned out to be a false alarm.

According to TMZ, police went to the home of Locklear's then-boyfriend Jack Wagner in 2011 after a fight turned physical between the couple. A law enforcement source told TMZ at the time that Locklear "lost it on him and he retaliated."

Locklear's troubles continued in 2012 when her sister called 911 after fearing Locklear "was going to harm herself."

TMZ reported at the time that the actress had ingested a "dangerous mix" of a prescription drug, said to be Xanax, and alcohol.