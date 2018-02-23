Olympics speed skating event crashed by nearly-naked notorious streaker

A man caught everyone's attention at the 2018 Winter Olympics when he jumped onto the ice rink wearing nothing but a pink tutu.

The man, thought to be infamous streaker Mark Roberts, had the wrods "peace + love" written on his chest and used a monkey pouch to cover his genitals.

Donning a long graying ponytail, he jumped over the side of the ice rink and quickly began to strip down to his tutu.

However, since he opted for clunky black sneakers instead of ice skates, it didn't take long for him to face-plant on the ice.

The candid moment took place early Friday morning Eastern Time at the men's 1,000-meter speed skating event.

Roberts, a well-known streaker from England, was the subject of a documentary about his habit in 2013 called "Streak! The Man Who Can't Keep His Clothes On."

He has previously streaked at events like Super Bowl XXXVIII and 2007's NFL game at Wembley Stadium.

The 2018 Olympic Games has not been free of antics. Earlier this week, a French ice dancer had a wardrobe malfunction during which her breast was exposed on live TV. And after Red Gerard won a gold medal early on in the Winter Games, he could be heard cursing repeatedly on live TV, causing NBC to apologize for the foul language.