William Shatner takes friendly shot at Mark Hamill over Walk of Fame star

The most important figure in the “Star Wars” universe, Mark Hamill, will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. However, his “Star Trek” rival wasn’t above taking a friendly jab at his inclusion in the neighborhood.

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk on the original run of the hit science fiction series, took to Twitter to both congratulate Hamill and share some advice about joining the Walk of Fame club, of which he’s a member.

“Congratulations! BTW ask for a star on the south side of the street. I’m on the north side and don’t want to devalue the neighborhood," he wrote.

Shatner, who is a self-proclaimed lover of all things science fiction, routinely mocks the “Star Wars” crew in public, but all in good fun. Hamill made note of Shatner’s jab in a follow up tweet noting that the occasion wouldn’t be as special without one of the 86-year-old star’s trademark digs.

“Thanks, Bill. It wouldn’t be as special without a classic Shatner-burn from you! Live Long, But Get Lost,” he said, co opting the famous “Star Trek” slogan made popular by Leonard Nimoy as Spock.

Hamill previously tweeted a note to fans expressing his shock to be given a spot on the famous stretch of land in Los Angeles. In doing so, he made a jab of his own at fellow Walk of Famer, Donald Trump, who made his way there for his work on his hit reality show “The Apprentice.”

“Can't say this is a dream come true because I was never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen. When part of me doubts I deserve such an honor, I remind myself that someone got a "Star" for just one crappy reality show,” the notoriously liberal star wrote.

Hamill will get his star on March 8.