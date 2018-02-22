Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face anthrax scare as white powder sent to Kensington Palace

COPS have launched an urgent investigation after a letter containing white powder was addressed to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace.

The letter was intercepted before reaching the couple but a full security scare was sparked over fears it could contain anthrax.

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, are believed to have been informed of the incident, Evening Standard reports.

Tests revealed the powder was harmless but Scotland Yard is now said to be on high alert ahead of the royal wedding in May.

Terror cops were called in after the letter was sent on Feb. 12 - a day before cops revealed a package containing white powder had been sent to the Palace of Westminster.

The second letter was reportedly sent to the office of Home Secretary Amber Rudd at the Houses of Parliament but the material inside was also found to be non-harmful.

Detectives have now launched an investigation to track down the sender of the letters but have made no arrests.

They are also believed to be examining whether there is a link between the two incidents.

Scotland Yard said it was aware of the letter and officers from Counter Terrorism Command have launched an investigation.

Security for the couple is already tight after it was announced they will be touring the streets in a royal carriage straight after their wedding.

A fairytale procession through Windsor will follow the ceremony at St George’s Chapel on May 19.

The couple will wed at noon, avoiding a direct clash with the FA Cup Final later.

Once Meghan marries Harry, she will officially become a member of the Royal family and receive briefings on security.

The former actress already receives round-the-clock protection.