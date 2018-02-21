Billy Graham called 'world changer,' 'precious friend' by celebrities whose lives he touched

Celebrities are celebrating the life of "America's pastor," Rev. Billy Graham, who died in his home Wednesday at the age of 99.

Mucisians, TV personalities, athletes and more Instagrammed throwback pictures, tweeted about their experiences and gave thanks for Graham's "life and ministry."

Graham's legendary career began taking shape at age 16, when the Presbyterian-reared farm boy committed himself to Christ at a tent revival around Charlotte, North Carolina.

By his final crusade in 2005 in New York City, Graham had preached in person to more than 210 million people worldwide.

Some knew him personally, while others admired his work from afar. Here's a look at what some celebrities had to say about the preacher — one of the best known religious figures of his time.

Some shared throwback photos of Graham

Others thanked him for his "guidance and love"

And offered their condolences

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

The Associated Press contributed to this report.