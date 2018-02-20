Mariah Carey gives Fergie advice after disastrous national anthem performance

Mariah Carey has some advice of Fergie after her disastrous national anthem performance.

Fergie faced a slew of mockery after her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” fell flat among viewers. When asked about the backlash against Fergie, Carey told TMZ on Monday the singer shouldn’t listen to the haters.

“Darling, nobody needs to listen to that,” Carey said while waving her hand back and forth while walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant.

Carey has faced her fair share of criticism in the past. The 47-year-old was slammed for her performance in 2016 on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” in Times Square where she walked off stage. She ultimately redeemed herself the next year and even left the audience with the first meme of 2018 — her request for hot tea in the middle of the performance.

FERGIE ADMITS NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCE WAS KIND OF A MESS

Fergie addressed the performance on Monday and admitted that her rendition “didn’t strike the intended tone.” The 42-year-old sang the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night.

“I love this country and honestly tried my best,” the singer told TMZ.

However, some people on Sunday couldn’t hide their laughter while Fergie belted out the words. The performance also drew reactions from stars like Roseanne Barr, who said her 1990 national anthem rendition was “better lowkey.”