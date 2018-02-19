Jennifer Lawrence slammed for rudeness toward BAFTA host Joanna Lumley

Jennifer Lawrence was slammed for a comment she made to host Joanna Lumley at the British American Film and Television Awards.

On Sunday night, A-listers swarmed to London for the annual BAFTAs. British actress and "Ab Fab" star Joanna Lumley made her hosting debut, taking over the duties from veteran host Stephen Fry for the first time in 12 years.

But when it came time for Lumley, 71, to share the stage with Lawrence, things got awkward.

Ahead of presenting the award for Outstanding British Film, Lumley introduced the category's presenter, Lawrence, with a huge compliment.

"And we start with the award for Outstanding British Film and who better to kick the whole evening off than the hottest actress on the planet?" Lumley said. "Soon to be seen in 'Red Sparrow,' it's the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence."

Lawrence then appeared on stage and said, "Hi. That was a bit much, but thank you, Joanna."

Immediately fans and viewers took to social media to accuse Lawrence of being rude toward Lumley, some users even called the actress a "spoiled brat" and "Miss Arrogance."

And though Lawrence has her fair share of haters, some people defended the actress saying that she handled the compliment modestly and her reaction wasn't as big of a deal as others were making it out to be.

Lawrence has never been one to shy away from saying what is exactly on her mind.

During an interview for the Variety Studio's "Actors on Actors" in November, the actress told Adam Sadler that the only way to "defend" herself from fans is to "become incredibly rude."

"I turn into a huge a--hole," Lawrence said on the show.

In 2016, the actress famously called out a reporter in the Golden Globes press room for being on his phone.

After asking Lawrence a question, she yelled at the reporter and said, "You can't live your whole life behind your phone bro. You're just not gonna... You can't do that. You gotta live in the now."

And just recently, Lawrence decided to shout her feelings over a plane intercom on a Delta flight from New Orleans to Los Angeles. The actress took over the flight's loudspeaker to do a cheer for the Eagles on the Super Bowl Sunday.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking. This is Jennifer Lawrence,” the actress said over the loudspeaker. “It’s February 4th, Super Bowl Sunday, and we all know what that means. Can I please get a ‘Fly eagles fly’? Fly, eagles fly! Fly eagles fly!”

The actress didn't stop there. Lawrence then proceeded to recreate the Kristin Wiig monologue from the movie “Bridesmaids,” where the actress also took over the airplane intercom.

“There’s a colonial woman on the plane, she’s wearing –" Lawrence began but then was completely cut off by a flight attendant who came behind her.

The actress, who just attended Amy Schumer's surprise wedding in Malibu, spoke her mind again during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, admitting that the "beachy" wedding vibe isn't her thing.

“A couple people wanted to go down and walk on the beach and I was like, ‘No. I don’t get the beach. I just don’t care."

Fox News's Michelle Gant contributed to this report.