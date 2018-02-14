'The Walking Dead' Season 8 will feature first 'fully nude' zombie

The walkers on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” murder, eat people and terrorize to no end. However, until now, they’ve always had the decency to cover up.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, series executive producer and director Greg Nicotero revealed that the back half of Season 8 will feature the show’s first “fully nude” zombie.

“There’s an episode where we did our first fully nude walker. We’ve never done that before,” he said.

The series is known for its ability to push the envelope on gore, featuring some of the best, most graphic blood and guts scenes on cable TV. It’s given a longer leash when it comes to swearing on TV as well. Nudity, though, is a new threshold for the drama to cross.

Unfortunately, Nicotero wasn’t able to give details on the gender of the walker or which side viewers will be getting an eye-full of. Although, given the look of most of the walkers on the series, it’s possible this will mark the least aesthetically pleasing TV nudity in history regardless.

“The Walking Dead” will return for the second half of Season 8 on Feb. 25. Fans have been waiting anxiously for the show’s return after the midseason finale left a key character’s life hanging in the balance.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss the midseason finale of “The Walking Dead” Season 8.]

After Negan launched an attack on Alexandria, the group escaped to the sewers underneath. It was there that Rick discovered his son, Carl, who has been with the show since the first season, was bitten. This means that Carl will soon succumb to a fever and possibly turn into a walker. While actor, Chandler Riggs, has been sanguine about leaving the show, he couldn’t resist taking to Twitter to joke about the most recent news.

“Spoiler alert: it’s me,” he wrote on Twitter.