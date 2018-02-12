Carrie Underwood gets back in shape post bad fall with the help of her son

Carrie Underwood hit the gym with her two-year-old son Isaiah three months after suffering several injuries from a fall in her Nashville home late last year.

The country songstress broke her wrist and required more than 40 stitches in her face after the November 2017 "freak" accident. But Underwood isn't letting her injuries get the best of her and instead is getting back into fighting shape.

The mother and wife of former NHL player Mike Fisher, posted two photos of herself in her home gym, one of which shows the singer working out alongside her son and another of her son and husband doing push-ups.

Underwood captioned the image, "My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)!"

Underwood took to Instagram last month to share an X-ray which revealed a metal plate and screws in the singer's wrist, supporting the break and keeping it in place for it heal.

The singer captioned the image, "Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. "Bulldog" for fixing me up!!!," she wrote. "I'm good to go!"

In a New's Year Day blog, Underwood shared more details with her fans about the accident.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Underwood wrote on Jan. 1.

She called the fall a “freak random accident” and said she was “grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.” Underwood added that she wanted to share the details about her fall to let her fans know why she “might look a bit different” when she returns on camera.

The singer said, "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Underwood has yet to share any full images of her face herself since having stitches, but a month after her accident, "Below Deck" star, Adrienne Gang, spotted Underwood with her husband at a Tennessee resort and snapped a pic with the singer.

The picture was the former "American Idol" contestant's first photo since her accident, but apart from a number of throwback pictures on her Instagram, the only current photo Carrie has shared of her face was on Nov. 6 and only featured the singer's eyes.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.

