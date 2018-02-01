Jim Carrey cleared in the death of ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey has been cleared of playing a part in his ex-lover’s suicide after his lawyer proved she tried to blackmail him with faked STD results.

Cathriona White’s family claimed the actor, 56, supplied her with drugs following her fatal overdose in 2015 and infected her with three sexually-transmitted diseases.

But the Golden Globe-winning actor’s legal team proved that White forged medical records which showed that she had no STDs before she met Carrey, reports The Sun.

A court document shows that White used the test results of her friend, referred to as Jane Doe, to fake her own results.

The wrongful death lawsuits, filed by White’s estranged husband Mark Burton, and mother Brigid Sweetman, were dismissed January 25, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The star filed a countersuit last September claiming that the legal action was an attempt to exploit a famous actor.

Carrey claimed that White tried to blackmail him by threatening to feed the press with false allegations that he had infected her with STDs.

She also alleged that the actor, known for hit movies such as "Dumb and Dumber" and "The Truman Show," introduced her “to cocaine and prostitutes”.

White’s family alleged that Carrey supplied her with illegal drugs which she used to overdose.

They also claimed that the alleged STDs contributed to her mental distress.

Last year, Carrey’s lawyer Raymond Boucher demanded that the court compel Burton to provide White’s STD test results.

The actor’s legal team concluded that the 2011 document, showing that White was clear of STDs before she met Carrey, had been forged.

Make-up artist White, from County Tipperary, Ireland, had an on-off relationship with Carrey from 2012 to her death in 2015.

The 30-year-old suffered from depression, and had threatened suicide before taking her life in 2015.

She passed away on September 28 at her home in Los Angeles.

Shortly before, she wrote on Twitter: “Signing off Twitter, I hope I have been a light to my nearest and dearest. Peace and love to you all.”

