Charlie Walk, of 'The Four,' denies sexually harassing employee 15 years ago

Charlie Walk, a prominent music exec and a judge on Fox’s “The Four,” is denying a former employee's claim that he sexually harassed her.

Tristan Cooperman posted an open letter to Walk on her website on Monday, claiming that he crossed the line with her during her time working for him.

Cooperman claimed Walk whispered “disgusting things” in her ear and repeatedly made sexually suggestive remarks to her, though she states he was married with children at the time.

“For a year I shuddered at the idea of being called into your office, where you would stealthily close the door and make lewd comments about my body and share your fantasies of having sex with me,” she wrote.

She also said in one instacne that Walk pushed her onto a bed while his wife was next door. "You being drunk and me being 6 inches taller was my saving grace," she wrote.

Walk told Deadline that Cooperman worked with him 15 years ago and he called her statements “untrue.”

“It is very upsetting to learn of this untrue allegation made by someone who worked with me 15 years ago, without incident,” he stated.

Walk added, “There has never been a single HR claim against me at any time during my 25-plus year career, spanning three major companies. I have consistently been a supporter of the women’s movement and this is the first time I have ever heard of this or any other allegation — and it is false.”

According to Deadline, the alleged inappropriate behavior by Walk, who an exec at Republic Records, would have taken place while he was employed by Sony.

Republic Records told Deadline it was investigating the claims.

“While it appears this blog post relates to the period prior to Mr. Walk’s appointment to his position at Republic Records, we take the allegations very seriously and intend to conduct a full and complete review of this matter,” Republic’s parent company Universal Music stated.

Fox, which airs “The Four,” is also looking into the allegations.

“We have only recently learned of these past allegations regarding Mr. Walk. We are currently reviewing this matter and are committed to fostering a safe environment on all of our shows,” the network stated.