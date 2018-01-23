Kim Kardashian happily admits she is 'totally' self-absorbed

Reality star Kim Kardashian West shamelessly admitted on social media that she is “totally” self-absorbed.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star responded to a Twitter follower Sunday night after an episode of the E! show. The user tweeted: “Is it me, or is Kim Kardashian sooo self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying nothing lol & I like the Kardashians.”

KIM KARDASHIAN POSES NAKED FOLLOWING THE BIRTH OF HER DAUGHTER

Kardashian West tweeted back: “No it’s not you, I totally am!”

The reality star, who welcomed a baby girl Monday with husband Kanye West, is no stranger to the camera. After the announcement of the birth of her daughter, Chicago, Kardashian West posted a nearly nude photo of herself on her Instagram.

KIM KARDAASHIAN, KANYE WEST NAME BABY DAUGHTER CHICAGO

The reality star also had a book published three years ago titled “Selfish” that contained numerous photos of her including ones in which she was fully nude.

Night Cap A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

The mother of three has also admitted to spending nearly $3,000 a day on her appearance, People reported.