Kim Kardashian happily admits she is 'totally' self-absorbed

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Kim Kardashian West happily admitted she is “totally” self-absorbed.

Kim Kardashian West happily admitted she is “totally” self-absorbed.  (Reuters)

Reality star Kim Kardashian West shamelessly admitted on social media that she is “totally” self-absorbed.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star responded to a Twitter follower Sunday night after an episode of the E! show. The user tweeted: “Is it me, or is Kim Kardashian sooo self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying nothing lol & I like the Kardashians.”

KIM KARDASHIAN POSES NAKED FOLLOWING THE BIRTH OF HER DAUGHTER 

Kardashian West tweeted back: “No it’s not you, I totally am!”

The reality star, who welcomed a baby girl Monday with husband Kanye West, is no stranger to the camera. After the announcement of the birth of her daughter, Chicago, Kardashian West posted a nearly nude photo of herself on her Instagram.

KIM KARDAASHIAN, KANYE WEST NAME BABY DAUGHTER CHICAGO

The reality star also had a book published three years ago titled “Selfish” that contained numerous photos of her including ones in which she was fully nude.

The mother of three has also admitted to spending nearly $3,000 a day on her appearance, People reported. 