CNN claim that an unmonitored asteroid could slam into earth during government shutdown is debunked

Sadly, this is CNN.

CNN personalities already blame virtually everything on President Trump and now the network has floated a theory that the earth could be jeopardized by an asteroid because of the government shutdown -- but don't worry, experts have already dubunked the fake news.

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman said on "The Lead with Jake Tapper" that NASA could potentially stop monitoring asteroids during the shutdown.

“A big one, by the way, is expected to brush by Earth on February 4,” Foreman said on Friday's show.

He explained that this occurred back in 2013 during the Obama administration when the government last shut down. “For more than two weeks, NASA reportedly stopped monitoring potentially dangerous asteroids,” he said.

Foreman might not be the best when it comes to measuring things, as he said the anticipated asteroid will “brush by earth,” but it will actually be roughly 2.6 million miles away, according to Space.com.

“NASA representatives say there's no chance that it will collide with Earth,” Space.com reported.

Center for Near-Earth-Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Paul Chodas told the site, which bills itself as “the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news,” that the asteroid CNN hyped “has no chance -- zero -- of colliding with Earth on Feb. 4 or any time over the next 100 years."

CNN’s attempt to create a sense of panic was mocked by conservative news organizations such as Breitbart and TheBlaze, while some supermarket tabloids have joined CNN in sensationalizing the asteroid.

“You aren’t hearing things. CNN suggested that we could get hit by an asteroid because of the Schumer Shutdown,” conservative journalist Carmine Sabia tweeted.

Along with pondering aloud whether or not an asteroid would ruin the entire planet, Foreman discussed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention potentially “back down” on its flu tracking program despite “the worst outbreak in years.”

CNN has become increasingly liberal and is called “fake news” by members of the Trump administration on a regular basis.