'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa announces new show to give struggling people a 'Pick Me Up'

Now that his battle with cancer is safely behind him, “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa is hoping to give back with his all new show, “Tarek’s Pick Me Up Project.”

In November, the star posted a video to Facebook asking his fans to direct message him the name and information of people they know who might need a helping hand.

“It doesn’t matter the struggle, it could be a failing business, a bad breakup, mental health, physical health or even just a lousy few months,” he said. “We’re going to reach out to them and find the absolute best way to put a smile on their face.”

Since the video’s posting, more than 4,000 people submitted names to the project. Now, the HGTV star has made a bold announcement. He’ll personally be paying a surprise visit to some of the people who were submitted in a new show. In another video announcement on Facebook, El Moussa promised “the first of many” episodes begin on Monday.

“I’ve always lived my life with the belief that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. I also believe that in order to succeed, you have to be willing to accept that failure is most definitely part of the journey. While failure may be difficult, it should also be viewed as a motivator because failure is absolutely necessary to succeed,” he says in the video. “The experience of dealing with cancer treatment made me realize that nothing is more important than my family. I also made a commitment that one day, when I was in a position to help others, I would do so. I feel that my purpose is to give back, lend a hand and really help others.”

It’s unclear from the announcement exactly how El Moussa will go about putting a smile on these struggling people’s faces, but fans can apparently tune in Monday to find out. In the meantime, you can watch El Moussa’s announcement video below.