Miss America COO reportedly resigns amid crude email scandal

The COO and president of the Miss America Organization reportedly resigned amid an email scandal that led to the suspension of CEO Sam Haskell.

Josh Randle’s reported resignation followed the exposé published by the Huffington Post detailing vulgar emails mostly written by Haskell. The Huffington Post also reported Randle resigned. Haskell referred to the pageant’s previous winners as a vulgar term for female genitalia. In another email, the disgraced CEO said he wished a particular Miss America had died, and others that speculated about how many sex partners another former Miss America has had.

The organization suspended Haskell indefinitely Friday, a day after the emails were leaked. Tammy Haddad, a Miss America board member, resigned following the leaks after an email written by her called some former Miss Americas “a pile of malcontents and has-beens who blame the program for not getting them where they think they can go.”

MISS AMERICA CEO SAM HASKELL SUSPENDED OVER CRUDE EMAILS

The leaks also showed an email chain between Haddad, Haskell, Randle and Las Vegas socialite Lynn Weidner that appeared to show them mocking the weight of 2013 Miss America winner Mallory Hagan.

The email had pictures of Hagan and three other former Miss Americas.

Haskell wrote: “OMG she (Mallory Hagan) is huge….and gross…why does he want that?” Haskell was referring to Hagan’s boyfriend at the time who was an employee of Haskell’s.

Haskell sent the email to Randle and wrote: “Look at MH (Mallory Hagan) in this photo...OMG...Why does he want that?”

TRISH REGAN, FMR. MISS NEW HAMPSHIRE, SPEAKS OUT ON MISS AMERICA SCANDAL

Randle replied: “She’s a healthy one!! Hahaha.”

FOX Business’ Trish Regan, who was crowned Miss New Hampshire in 1993, called the comments “heartbreaking.”

“It is not okay for anyone to talk about women like these people were talking about them - the very women that they are supposed to be supporting,” Regan said during her show “The Intelligence Report” on Friday.

The Miss America Organization announced it would be conducting “an in-depth investigation into alleged inappropriate communications and the nature in which they were obtained.” It was not immediately clear if Randle was being investigated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.