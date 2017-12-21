Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release engagement photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their engagement with the release of their first official portrait photos.

The "Suits" actress donned a sheer black gown with gold detailing for one of the photos released by Kensington Palace on Thursday.

The Ralph & Russo gown was a risque choice for the future member of the royal family, but Markle opted for a nude-colored lining to make the dress more modest. Her groom looked dapper in a blue suit.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59am PST

In the second photo, Prince Harry gazes lovingly at his fiancée in a stunning black-and-white photograph. The actress' ring, which Harry designed himself, is front and center while Markle closes her eyes and smiles.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59am PST

"It was an incredible honor to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for one another," the photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, said according to a statement from the palace. "I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together."

The photos come just one day after the couple joined fellow members of the royal family for Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Markle will marry May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.