Matt Lauer still living with wife in Hamptons as source reveals disgraced host just wants to 'play golf'

Matt Lauer’s distraught-looking wife, Annette Roque, was spotted without her wedding ring in the Hamptons — and her father says she plans on divorcing the disgraced newsman.

While Annette was photographed jewelry-free on a Wednesday morning visit to a grocery store in the Hamptons, with reports saying the couple’s done, lusty Lauer was still wearing his wedding ring in Sag Harbor.

Meanwhile, Page Six has learned that Lauer has no intention of trying to stage a professional comeback.

Lauer has made one statement regarding his firing from NBC’s “Today” for alleged sexual harassment, saying, “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job.” A source says, “Matt has no intention in returning to public life . . . He plans to disappear and play golf.”

The source added, “He wants to be a regular Joe. To play golf and stay in the Hamptons. He has no intention of mounting a Billy Bush-style comeback campaign. He is going to stick to his one statement and not address the allegations further.”

Another source says of Lauer’s vow to remain out of the spotlight, “I wouldn’t make a 20-year promise . . . but he wants to focus on his family.”

He’s been seen in Sag Harbor with his wedding band still on.

A source told us that Lauer and Roque are still living together in the Hamptons, where she’s emerged looking miserable and gaunt. “She’s back in the Hamptons to take care of the kids,” says a source. “This has taken a huge toll. She’s painfully thin. People at her kids’ school are concerned.”

The Dutch model’s dad, Henri, 76, told the Daily Mail from his home in the Netherlands: “She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out.”

Back at “Today,” ratings without Lauer are through the roof. Perhaps it’s just car-wreck viewing, but the show was No. 1 over ABC’s “Good Morning America” for the five days ending Dec. 1. A source even tells us, “They are not going to actively replace Matt.”

Another insider added: “Savannah [Guthrie] and Hoda [Kotb] will continue hosting the show for the short term. No long-term ­decisions have been made.”