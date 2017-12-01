'Hocus Pocus' remake will be 'cheap' according to Bette Midler

Bette Midler is not impressed that the Disney Channel is remaking the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.”

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” the actress, who played Winifred Sanderson in the original film, told People at the Restoration Project’s annual Hulaween party.

She added, “I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

Disney Channel announced in September that it’s remaking the 1993 cult classic, which starred Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as witches.

The original movie’s director, Kenny Ortega, who directed Disney Channel’s biggest hits, “High School Musical” and “Descendants,” is not involved in the remake.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.