Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," was fired on Wednesday by the Minnesota Public Radio after it received an allegation of "inappropriate behavior" against the radio personality.

MPR said in a statement it was “terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor and his private media companies after recently learning of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him.”

The company said it was notified of the allegations last month that occurred when Keillor was on A Praire Home Companion.

“MPR retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations,” the company said, adding that they found “no similar allegations” involving Keillor and other staff members.

Keillor told The Associated Press in a statement on Wednesday he was fired over "a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard." He didn't give details of the allegation.

Keillor, 75, retired as host of his long-running public radio variety show in 2016. His hand-picked successor, mandolinist Chris Thile, is in his second season as "Prairie Home" host.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.