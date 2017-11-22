Meghan Markle moves out of Toronto apartment, fueling rumors of possible London move, report says

Meghan Markle might be relocating from Canada to be closer to a certain royal.

The actress reportedly moved out of her Toronto apartment after wrapping up the seventh season of “Suits,” E! News reported. Movers were seen packing and removing her belongings out of the home and into storage, while some items were shipped to London.

Markle was also seen Tuesday in London, where her boyfriend Prince Harry lives, doing Christmas shopping. The recent events fueled rumors that the actress will be permanently staying in London to be with Prince Harry.

MEGHAN MARKLE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY'S GIRLFRIEND

Markle finally opened up about her relationship with the British prince to Vanity Fair for its October issue after more than a year of dating. She proudly declared Prince Harry her “boyfriend,” adding: “We’re a couple. We’re in love.”

"I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us,” Markle said.

It’s unclear if Markle will return to “Suits” for the eighth season. Several reports indicated the seventh season was Markle’s last.