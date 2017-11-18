Expand / Collapse search
Departed

'Flip or Flop's' Frank 'The Tank' Miller dies, Christina and Tarek El Moussa announce

Fox411: 'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram to share an update on his beloved friend and cast mate Frank 'The Tank' Miller's battle with cancer.

Tarek El Moussa shares update on Frank 'The Tank' Miller

“Flip or Flop” stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced the death Friday of their friend and castmate Frank “The Tank” Miller.

Miller died Friday from a battle with cancer, E! News reported. Last month, Tarek El Moussa reported Miller was not doing well and was undergoing immunotherapy for five months, which caused his “face and body to swell 10 times the size it should be.”

This is a long update but an important one. The treatments fighting multiple cancers caused his face and body to swell 10 times the size it should be.❤️❤️❤️ . Frank really needs our prayers now more than ever. He was in immunotherapy for the past 5 months and it was the only treatment that stopped his cancer from spreading. He did so much prior treatment from chemo to radiation to chemo and radiation at the same time and the cancer was so aggressive that it kept spreading. The immunotherapy was the final treatment that his oncologist could offer with his health and miraculously the cancer stopped spreading. That was up until 2 weeks ago he got another pet scan to see if the cancer was still at a halt and unfortunately that wasn’t the case. The cancer began spreading again and is working its way to his brain. At this time the doctors don’t have any other options so he reached out to the Lazarus foundation who has helped him previously about a new clinical trial they are offering throat cancer patience. Luckily, they have accepted Frank into this trial and is now waiting to begin treatment with them. Frank was supposed to begin the trial this week up until the incident that occurred on Monday Oct 23. Frank got such a bad infection in his lungs it which caused a severe pneumonia that his body went into shock and he was incoherent and fell off his bed causing him to fracture his head in 2 places. He was rushed to the hospital at UCI where he was in the cardiac care unit and put on antibiotics and is currently in stable condition. Frank will remain in the hospital a couple more days to fight off the pneumonia so he can be healthy enough to start the clinical trial that Lazarex foundtation has offered. Frank said that “Dying is not an option” and he sure means it. He is a fighter and so much of his strength comes from his family, friends and supporters. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

The HGTV star said Miller had undergone multiple treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, to prevent the illness from spreading but the cancer had unfortunately spread and headed to his brain.

‘FLIP OR FLOP’ STARS CHRISTINA AND TAREK EL MOUSSA RELECT ON BREAKUP

E! News reported Miller was diagnosed with Laryngeal cancer after Tarek urged him to see a doctor after he kept clearing his throat and coughing.

"It brought back memories of what I went through, which really scared me for him, which pushed me to make sure that he got it checked out," Tarek told “The Doctors” in September, People reported. Tarek is a survivor of testicular and thyroid cancer.

Christina, 34, took to Instagram to post a tribute to her longtime contractor.

'FLIP OR FLOP’ STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA SHARES FRANK ‘THE TANK’ MILLER’S CANCER UPDATE: ‘HE’S NOT DOING VERY WELL’

"Frank, since the day I met you I had the utmost respect for you,” Christina wrote. “Hardworking and REAL. Always a pleasure to be around and always made me laugh. You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you."

Tarek, 36, also penned a tribute to Miller on his Instagram.

“Good bye my dear friend Frank. I have always looked up to you and have respected you as a brother,” Tarek wrote. “You have touched not only myself and my family but thousands and thousands around the world. You
have impacted so many lives with the fight inside your heart and soul. I've never met anyone like you nor will I ever. I just love you love you love you more than you know! I will NEVER forget you and I hope to one day be as strong as you. Now...don't slack!!!! I assume you are already working on remodeling heaven!!!!. Miss you buddy!!”