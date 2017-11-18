'Flip or Flop's' Frank 'The Tank' Miller dies, Christina and Tarek El Moussa announce

“Flip or Flop” stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced the death Friday of their friend and castmate Frank “The Tank” Miller.

Miller died Friday from a battle with cancer, E! News reported. Last month, Tarek El Moussa reported Miller was not doing well and was undergoing immunotherapy for five months, which caused his “face and body to swell 10 times the size it should be.”

The HGTV star said Miller had undergone multiple treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, to prevent the illness from spreading but the cancer had unfortunately spread and headed to his brain.

E! News reported Miller was diagnosed with Laryngeal cancer after Tarek urged him to see a doctor after he kept clearing his throat and coughing.

"It brought back memories of what I went through, which really scared me for him, which pushed me to make sure that he got it checked out," Tarek told “The Doctors” in September, People reported. Tarek is a survivor of testicular and thyroid cancer.

Christina, 34, took to Instagram to post a tribute to her longtime contractor.

"Frank, since the day I met you I had the utmost respect for you,” Christina wrote. “Hardworking and REAL. Always a pleasure to be around and always made me laugh. You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you."

Tarek, 36, also penned a tribute to Miller on his Instagram.

“Good bye my dear friend Frank. I have always looked up to you and have respected you as a brother,” Tarek wrote. “You have touched not only myself and my family but thousands and thousands around the world. You

have impacted so many lives with the fight inside your heart and soul. I've never met anyone like you nor will I ever. I just love you love you love you more than you know! I will NEVER forget you and I hope to one day be as strong as you. Now...don't slack!!!! I assume you are already working on remodeling heaven!!!!. Miss you buddy!!”