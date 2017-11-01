Expand / Collapse search
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa shares Frank 'The Tank' Miller's cancer update: 'He's not doing very well'

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Tarek El Moussa (left) is rooting for his beloved friend and cast mate Frank "The Tank" Miller.

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa is heartbroken over the health ordeal of his beloved friend and cast mate Frank “The Tank” Miller.

The HGTV favorite has been battling cancer.

“You know, he’s not doing very well right now,” El Moussa told Fox News. “He’s not doing well. It’s a big bummer. He’s a very, very important person to me. He’s very, very close to me. I mean, I’ve been watching this poor guy fight. It’s been tough.”

El Moussa took to Instagram Tuesday to share an update on Miller, who has been on immunotherapy for five months, causing “his face and body to swell 10 times the size it should be.”

This is a long update but an important one. The treatments fighting multiple cancers caused his face and body to swell 10 times the size it should be.❤️❤️❤️ . Frank really needs our prayers now more than ever. He was in immunotherapy for the past 5 months and it was the only treatment that stopped his cancer from spreading. He did so much prior treatment from chemo to radiation to chemo and radiation at the same time and the cancer was so aggressive that it kept spreading. The immunotherapy was the final treatment that his oncologist could offer with his health and miraculously the cancer stopped spreading. That was up until 2 weeks ago he got another pet scan to see if the cancer was still at a halt and unfortunately that wasn’t the case. The cancer began spreading again and is working its way to his brain. At this time the doctors don’t have any other options so he reached out to the Lazarus foundation who has helped him previously about a new clinical trial they are offering throat cancer patience. Luckily, they have accepted Frank into this trial and is now waiting to begin treatment with them. Frank was supposed to begin the trial this week up until the incident that occurred on Monday Oct 23. Frank got such a bad infection in his lungs it which caused a severe pneumonia that his body went into shock and he was incoherent and fell off his bed causing him to fracture his head in 2 places. He was rushed to the hospital at UCI where he was in the cardiac care unit and put on antibiotics and is currently in stable condition. Frank will remain in the hospital a couple more days to fight off the pneumonia so he can be healthy enough to start the clinical trial that Lazarex foundtation has offered. Frank said that “Dying is not an option” and he sure means it. He is a fighter and so much of his strength comes from his family, friends and supporters. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

He added Miller previously underwent multiple treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, to prevent the aggressive illness from spreading. Despite Miller’s determination, El Moussa revealed the cancer has been spreading and heading to his brain.

With no other options, Miller reached out to the Lazarus Foundation to participate in a new clinical trial. And while he was accepted, Miller suffered another major setback.

“Frank got such a bad infection in his lungs it which caused a severe pneumonia that his body went into shock and he was incoherent and fell off his bed causing him to fracture his head in 2 places,” wrote El Moussa. “He was rushed to the hospital at UCI where he was in the cardiac care unit and put on antibiotics and is currently in stable condition.

"Frank will remain in the hospital a couple more days to fight off the pneumonia so he can be healthy enough to start the clinical trial...”

Despite all of Miller’s recent woes, he’s still determined to combat his cancer – and win.

“Frank said that ‘Dying is not an option’ and he sure means it,” wrote El Moussa. “He is a fighter and so much of his strength comes from his family, friends and supporters. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”