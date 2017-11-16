'Flip or Flop' stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa reflect on breakup

It’s been one year since Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their public breakup, but they’re now choosing to come forward and share how they dealt with the heartache.

The stars of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” posted emotional messages on Instagram Tuesday which hinted at the anniversary of their separation.

Back in August, Us Weekly reported Christina filed for divorce six months after her estranged husband Tarek filed his papers and requested spousal support.

According to the publication, Christina requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children and cited “irreconcilable differences” for their split. The 34-year-old also requested for spousal support and asked for Tarek’s previous support filing to be terminated.

This hasn’t been the only battle Tarek has faced. The 36-year-old was diagnosed with both thyroid and testicular cancer in 2013 after a fan noticed a lump on his neck and reached out to his show’s producers.

“The first thing I thought was I’m going to die and what is my family going to do?” Tarek recently told Fox News. “That’s how I dealt with it, but you know, the next day, I woke up and felt better and I tried to stay positive. I was just prepared to move forward and do whatever it is I needed to do to fight them and beat them.”

Tarek added both he and Christina are still working on Season 7 of the house-flipping series.

“We’re… probably going to be airing early spring or summer of next year,” he said. “But you know, we definitely have a good season. We’re doing a lot of different styles of houses. We are going a bit further with design. We’re getting cooler designs. On each property, we’re picking one specific thing that will really stand out. It’s still the same show, but it’s a little more design-based. It’s been a lot of fun filming it.”